United States Charges on horned shaman and president’s podium exporter – U.S. still investigating how rioters might have infiltrated Congress

The next security challenge looms just over a week away at Joe Biden’s inauguration. The event is expected to raise resistance among Trump supporters.

Stateside authorities have reported new arrests and charges on Wednesday to the president Donald Trumpin in connection with the rioting of supporters.

Trump’s supporters infiltrated Congress and adjourned the session to be confirmed Joe Biden election as president. At least five people died in the riots.

On Saturday, federal prosecutors said the charges were brought against two people prominently featured in images of two riots.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosin A Florida man carrying a podium in pictures was arrested on Friday, news channel reports CNN. The Arizona man, who appeared as a horn-headed shaman, was arrested on Saturday.

Both are accused of, among other things, illegal intrusion into a federal building and rioting in the Capitol area.

These criminal titles are repeated in federal charges against rioters, which, according to CNN, have so far been handed down to 17 people involved in the riots. In addition, dozens of people have been prosecuted at the local level.

Florida Adam Johnson the charges also include the misappropriation of administrative property. A podium carried by Johnson in the photos was found a day later in one of the hallways of the convention hall, AFP news agency says.

Adam Johnson, waving at the camera, stole the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the podium at the Congress House on Wednesday.­

Arizona in a horned headdress Jacob Anthony Chansley also known as Jake Angeli. He has called himself, for example, the shaman of the Qanon conspiracy theory, media tell.

Chansley called the Federal Police FBI on Thursday and confirmed he was at the Capitol, AFP says based on a police statement.

Chansley is said to have said he was part of a group that arrived from Arizona and went to the scene because President Trump had urged all “patriots” to arrive in Washington that day.

CNN said it was unclear on Saturday whether Johnson or Chansley had lawyers.

A West Virginia state-level Republican politician was also indicted on Saturday Derrick Evans, which, according to AFP, posted a live video of the events on its Facebook page.

Evans has said he was involved with the group in filming the events as an “independent media representative,” CNN says. However, according to the news channel, Evans does not seem to have any media background.

Evans’ attorney John Bryan in turn, told CNN on Thursday that his boss had no choice but to enter the building due to a host of pressure. According to Bryan, Evans did not know he could not follow the crowd into the building.

“We are inside! We are inside! Derrick Evans is inside the convention building, ”Evans said shouted in a video he later removed from social media.

Evans resigned from his position of trust on Saturday.

At the same time at a time when police are subsequently identifying and arresting those involved in Wednesday’s riot, the United States is considering how the situation at the Capitol got out of control of law enforcement.

In front of a group of Trump-minded people, order was overseen by Congress ’own police, who had previously denied assistance from the National Guard, says The Guardian, among others.

According to the newspaper, a gathering of Trump supporters had been expected, and advance warning had also been given that some of the gatherers might have criminal intent. The plan of the Congressional Police was apparently to act as casually and calmly as possible so that the crowd would also remain calm.

The rapid breakdown of security arrangements was still a surprise to many, The Guardian writes. Congressional police only bowed to calling for help when it was too late.

News channel CNN for its part, reports that the Department of Defense, the City of Washington and Congressional police are blaming each other for the situation.

Referring to his sources, the channel said that the City of Washington said the Department of Defense was reluctant to send troops even before Trump’s supporters gathered and that the Ministry delayed decision-making even when the situation had already gotten out of hand.

The Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, says the city’s request for help was too vaguely worded. Answering the Mayor of Washington Muriel Bowserin the additional mass request eventually took 90 minutes.

The Washington Post for its part, it says that the Department of Defense and the Congressional Police had not reached a prior agreement on how to handle the situation.

Instead, the Department of Defense had made plans with the Washington police overseeing another city. However, Trump’s supporters headed for the Capitol, according to the magazine, under Trump’s direction.

Prosecution however, the parties should work together on the next major security challenge, with incoming President Joe Biden taking office at the Capitol on Jan. 20, CNN says. The event is expected to raise resistance among Trump supporters.

Several media outlets have compared the treatment of mainly white Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Washington in the summer to oppose racism.

In the summer, the capital had more than 5,000 National Guard members alone and plenty of police officers, The Guardian says. On Wednesday, the National Guard had prepared for 340 members, of whom only 115 were on duty at any one time. According to the newspaper, the number was not increased until after the riots in Congress.