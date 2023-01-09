United States | Chaos in California due to extraordinary heavy rains – 12 dead, thousands evacuated, power outages

The state, known for its endless sunshine, is struggling in the grip of heavy rains for the second week in a row.

Los Angeles

to California a state of emergency has been declared due to heavy rains and floods. The state on the Pacific coast has been battered by several storms for more than a week, which continued on Monday.

A flood warning was issued to Los Angeles, a city of millions, which covers, among other things, the city’s downtown area and the surrounding hills. The city is warned of flooded rivers and streets, strong winds and landslides. The warnings are also valid in most of the areas surrounding the city.

The streets of Los Angeles flooded on Monday as water flowed from the hills in streams towards the city. A large part of the rainwater drains overflowed, and cars drove in places in huge puddles of water.

The Los Angeles River was flowing briskly on Monday.

CNN’s according to the flood warnings affect as many as 34 million Californians, or about 90 percent of the state’s residents. Rain lashed the state at its worst at a rate of more than 3 centimeters per hour, and the wind reached hurricane readings in places, i.e. more than 33 meters per second. In the gusts, even higher readings were measured.

CNN Meteorologist by Dave Hennen According to the Central California coast, there was also a tornado threat.

The US National Weather Service NWS is also warning state residents of downed trees, widespread power outages and difficult traffic conditions. Trees had already fallen on roads, power lines and houses on Monday.

the BBC according to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom warned on Sunday that the most severe weather would last for at least 48 hours.

– We believe that the worst is yet to come. Don’t defy fate, Newsom said.

The tree fell on Highway 9 and cut off traffic.

Trees have also fallen on buildings. Photo from Sacramento, Northern California.

the BBC according to California, at least 12 people have died due to the weather conditions and tens of thousands of people are without power.

News agency AP’s said the entire Montecito area and nearby canyons in Santa Barbara County have been evacuated due to flooding. According to local authorities, several roads are under water and streams are flooded. The evacuation order applies to about 10,000 people.

Located in the color of the mountains, Montecito is known as a luxury residential area where many world stars live. Among other things Oprah Winfrey and the prince Harry’s and the duchess Meghan’s the houses are located in the area.

In the Santa Cruz area, on the other hand, an evacuation notice has been issued for approximately 32,000 residents. A large mudslide cut off Highway 17 on Monday and the level of the San Lorenzo River, which cuts through the area, rose over four meters.

The San Lorenzo River flooded a residential area in the town of Felton.

A Felton man surveyed the damage after the nearby San Lorenzo River flooded his home.

President of the United States Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California on Monday, allowing disaster relief to be provided to those affected by extraordinary weather conditions.

in California already flooded last week, when the previous violent storm surge came ashore from the Pacific Ocean. The freshest rains started on Sunday evening and are expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon. The next storm will sweep across the state this weekend.

California’s exceptionally heavy rains are caused by “atmospheric rivers”, where long and narrow moisture concentrations have formed in the atmosphere. Weather officials have stated that California is now being tormented by a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers”.

California suffered from an exceptional drought last year, so the rains have been a welcome boost to nature in the region. However, the amount of heavy rain has increased so much that the soil is no longer able to absorb any more water.

According to local authorities, extreme weather phenomena are caused by climate change.