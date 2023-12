The stay of the republican deputy, son of Brazilians, had become unsustainable after a report showed that campaign money had been used for personal expenses | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States House decided this Friday (1st) to impeach Republican deputy George Santos, son of Brazilians and who became the sixth member of the house in history to be removed from office.

There were 311 votes in favor and 114 against Santos’ impeachment. He faces 23 charges in court, including fraud, money laundering, embezzlement of public funds, false testimony, conspiracy against the country, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to obtain campaign funds. and falsifying documents sent to this body. Santos pleads innocent.

At the beginning of November, the parliamentarian had escaped impeachment in another vote in the Chamber.

However, the climate became unsustainable for him when days later the House Ethics Committee released a report that found that the deputy had used money from campaign donations to go to casinos, make purchases in designer stores, apply Botox and sign signatures. on the OnlyFans website, among other personal expenses.

Santos had already announced that, even if he escaped impeachment in the new vote, he would not try to be re-elected in the next electoral race for the Chamber.

In an interview with CNN, the deputy stated that “the Chamber made its decision”. “That’s their vote. But they have set dangerous new precedents for themselves,” he said.

Santos also stated that he would not try to remain in the Chamber on the grounds that he had not yet been convicted by the courts. “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place,” he snapped.