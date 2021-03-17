United States CBS: More than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children in US custody

In an interview, President Biden hinted at allegations that immigrants are arriving at the border because of his predecessor’s more relaxed immigration policy.

The United States there are already more than 13,000 children in the custody without their parents, the news channel CBS says based on its sources. The sum of migrants arriving across the country’s southern border has caused congestion at border guard stations.

Minister of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkasin According to AFP, the border with Mexico is likely to face more people in the near future than ever before, according to AFP. However, according to Mayorkas, such spikes are not new, but have been in 2019 and 2014 as well as before.

News channel NBC News according to Mayorkas, the majority of those arrested at the southwestern border of the country are single adults who are currently being deported due to a coronary pandemic under the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Migrant adults and families will continue to be sent back to Mexico when they are apprehended by border authorities. However, the cases of unaccompanied children are handled in the United States and they are helped to settle down with their relatives living there, for example.

The United States according to statistics seen by NBC News, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encounters an average of 565 unaccompanied children every day. Last month, the same reading was 313.

CBS reports that unaccompanied child detention periods at CBP centers average 120 hours. By law, unaccompanied children who have crossed the border should be detained for a maximum of three days.

According to Mayorkas, border control centers are full of children, and it is not always possible to hold on to the 72-hour time span to transfer children to the country’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (HHS).

“HHS has not had the capacity to receive the number of unaccompanied children we have encountered,” Mayorkas said, according to CBS News.

Federal rescue agency Fema is building fast-paced centers in Texas, according to NBC, that could allow the U.S. Department of Social Affairs and Health to receive more children from border guards.

The United States president Joe Biden for its part, urged that migrants not now try to come across the border.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly that don’t come,” Biden said ABC News in an interview talking to immigrants.

“Don’t leave your village, town, or community,” he continued.

Biden has canceled several ex-presidents during his early season Donald Trumpin immigration policy decisions taken during their own term. These included stopping the construction of Trump’s controversial border fence and a proposal on how to create the opportunity to become citizens of nearly 11 million illegal residents in the United States.

In an interview, Biden hinted at allegations that his more relaxed immigration policy than his predecessor would have encouraged immigrants to arrive in large numbers at the country’s southern border.

The president said he heard the allegation that migrants arrive at the border because he is considered a “good guy”. However, according to Biden, this is not the reason for the arrival of immigrants. He stressed that there were similar peaks in 2019 and 2020 as well.

Biden Republicans who criticize the actions believe the president’s immigration policy has led to an increase in the number of immigrants seeking to enter the United States illegally.

The president spoke the day after the Republican leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy visited the Texas border with his party colleagues and accused Biden of causing a “crisis”.

According to Mayorkas, the increase in the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is the result of the reversal of Trump’s immigration policies. According to the minister, the previous presidential administration “brutally deported children into the hands of traffickers”.

“They are vulnerable children, and we have stopped the practice of the previous administration to expel them,” he said.

In February, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested about one hundred thousand people at the country’s southern border, up 28 percent from January. Nearly 9,500 of those arrested in February were unaccompanied children.

Also ex-President Trump has criticized his successor’s immigration policy and knocked it out Fox News in an interview. Trump also praised his own presidential relationship with the Mexican president during his term Andres Manuel Lopez to the Obrador. According to Trump, the relationship between men was based on common interests in getting illegal immigration under control and building a functioning border fence on the border between the two countries.

Mayorkas, for his part, criticized the Trump administration for deciding to end aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Grants were intended to address the root causes of migration, such as violence and the effects of natural disasters.

Cuban-born Mayorkas said his parents understood “America’s hope and promise” when they brought him to the United States as a child.

“Today, children are coming to our border with that same hope,” he said.

“We can do this.”