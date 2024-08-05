Monday, August 5, 2024
United States | CBS: Harris narrowly ahead of Trump in the polls

August 5, 2024
United States | CBS: Harris narrowly ahead of Trump in the polls
The US presidential election will take place on November 5.

of the United States vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Terrible Harris has narrowly edged out the Republican candidate in support Donald Trump ahead, it appears CBS News from a recent opinion poll.

Nationwide, Harris’ support was 50 percent and Trump’s 49 percent, according to the survey.

In the Libra states, which are traditionally decisive in US presidential elections, the support of the candidates was exactly 50-50.

In the measurement, Harris’s support relative to Trump was six percentage points stronger than the president’s Joe Biden, when he withdrew from the presidential race.

