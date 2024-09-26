ANDHurricane Helene is approaching the Florida coast on Thursday as a “catastrophic” stormthreatening to unleash up to six metres of deadly ocean tides and strong winds as residents scramble to get away from danger.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported that the storm, which is moving at high speed, reached Category 2 status early Thursday, packing winds of 155 kilometers per hour (95 mph) in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is located 550 kilometers (320 miles) south of Tampa on Florida’s central-west coast and 585 kilometers (366 miles) from Apalachicola in the far northwest of the state, according to the latest NHC bulletin.

The NHC said landfall is forecast near the state’s Big Bend late Thursday or early Friday, warning that “damaging” winds could “penetrate well inland into the southeastern United States, including over the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians.”

In addition to storm surge and strong winds, it warned of up to 18 inches of rain and life-threatening flooding, as well as “numerous” landslides in the southern Appalachians.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be completed promptly,” the hurricane center advised.

Several states are on the potential path. Atlanta, a Georgia metropolis hundreds of miles from the Gulf Coast and home to five million people, is expected to experience tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains through Friday, according to forecasts.

Recommendations from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for nearly all of Florida’s 67 counties. Mobilized the National Guard and thousands of personnel for possible search and rescue operations and power restoration.

“The impacts are going to reach far beyond the eye of the storm,” DeSantis said.

The White House said it was ready “to provide additional assistance to Florida and other states in the path of the storm.”

Sixteen Florida counties issued mandatory partial evacuation orders, while two ordered the evacuation of all residents.

DeSantis said at least 62 health care facilities, from hospitals to nursing homes, have already begun evacuating.

A 402 km stretch of coastline from Tampa Bay to Panama City is on alert for the hurricane.

Helene earlier hit the Yucatan Peninsula, home to several tourist resorts.

If forecasts hold true, Helene would become the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in more than a year.

Category 3 Hurricane Idalia struck northwest Florida in August 2023.

In recent weeks, historic storms have hit multiple parts of the globe.

Scientists say climate change, which is warming ocean waters, is making it more likely that storms will intensify rapidly and increase the risk of stronger hurricanes.