For the fifth time in two months, the United States has executed a man sentenced to death. Keith Nelson, 45, received a lethal injection in Terre-Haute penitentiary, his lawyers announced on Friday August 28.

He was sentenced in 2003 to the death penalty for kidnapping a ten-year-old girl who was rollerblading in front of her house in the state of Kansas. He raped and then strangled her before abandoning her body in neighboring Missouri.

In the United States, crimes are generally tried in state courts. But federal justice is seized of the most serious cases, or as here, committed between several jurisdictions. It rarely pronounces death sentences and even more rarely executes convicts. From 1988 to 2003, only three convicts were executed at the federal level, then none for 17 years. But the government of Donald Trump, a fervent supporter of the death penalty, decided a year ago to resume federal executions.

The death penalty is on the decline in the United States, where only a handful of states, especially in the South, still use it. Twenty-two executions took place in 2019 and twelve since the start of 2020.