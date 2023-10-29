United States | Car manufacturer Stellantis and the trade union reach a preliminary agreement

With the agreement, unionized workers who have been on strike for 44 days can return to the car factories.

Stateside local time on Saturday, the car manufacturer Stellantis reached a preliminary agreement on a collective agreement with the automotive trade union UAW. With the agreement, unionized workers who have been on strike for 44 days can return to the car factories.

In the new agreement, the basic salaries of the employees will increase by 25 percent by 2028, the union said in a press release. In addition, Stellantis will hire 5,000 new employees during the contract period.

The agreement still requires the approval of the rank-and-file members of the union.

The union’s strike measures targeted not only Stellantis but also Ford and General Motors. Ford and the UAW reached a similar tentative agreement on Wednesday.

Thus, General Motors is the only manufacturer that has not reached an agreement on a collective agreement.