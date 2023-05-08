United States | Car crashes into crowd in Texas, at least seven dead

The suspect has been arrested.

7.5. 20:30 | Updated 7.5. 22:22

At least seven people have died when a car drove into a crowd in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday morning local time. The matter is told, among other things, by an American news channel ABC and the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

The police have arrested the man suspected of the act. The man is hospitalized under round-the-clock supervision.

The car hit people at a bus stop at half past nine in the morning local time. According to the police, the collision appeared to be intentional. Charges have been brought against the driver for endangering traffic. More charges are likely to be brought against him later.

Brownsville is located near the Mexican border. The bus stop where the car gassed up is close to a shelter for migrants and the homeless. According to the police, there are apparently also immigrants among the victims of the collision.

The dead in addition, at least six people are hospitalized. Some of the injuries are serious and some are mild. The driver of the car has also been taken to hospital, the police told local media. At the same time, he will undergo alcohol and drug tests

The police have not commented on the suspect’s motive or whether the act was intentional.