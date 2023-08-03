Thursday, August 3, 2023
United States | Capitol Police: Possible shooter at the US Senate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Capitol Police: Possible shooter at the US Senate

Police urge people to stay safe inside the Senate buildings.

of the Capitol the police have received a report of a possible shooter near the US Senate buildings, the news agency Reuters reports.

Police urge people to stay safe inside the Senate buildings. According to police, there are no confirmed reports of gunshots.

The Senate is currently on summer break, so most of the legislators are not at their workplaces.

The police say they received the notification via an emergency call.

The news is updated.

