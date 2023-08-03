United States | Capitol Police: Possible shooter at the US Senate

Police urge people to stay safe inside the Senate buildings.

of the Capitol the police have received a report of a possible shooter near the US Senate buildings, the news agency Reuters reports.

The Senate is currently on summer break, so most of the legislators are not at their workplaces.

The police say they received the notification via an emergency call.

