“I never experienced such a situation in 30 years of maintaining public safety. “ Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tendered his resignation in a letter dated Thursday, January 7, to his supervisors and made public by a Politico reporter. The letter, concise, does not mention the reason for this resignation, which will be effective on January 16.

“The actions of our police unit were heroic in view of the situation”, tried to defend himself Steven Sund, who speaks of a “violent attack”, “unprecedented”. During the intrusion of pro-Trump activists on Capitol Hill in Washington, 50 police officers were injured, one of whom died of his injuries Thursday evening.

After the intrusions, Nancy Pelosi, President of the House of Representatives, called for this resignation after having mentioned a “leadership problem” within the Capitol police. Other members of Congress denounced the lack of action by this police. “If this had been a manifestation of the Black Lives Matter movement, they [les militants] would have been treated very differently from the crowds that stormed the Capitol. We all know it’s true, and it’s unacceptable “, denounced President Joe Biden, the day after the clashes.