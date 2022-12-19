United States | Capitol Committee Recommends Impeachment Against Trump – Unprecedented Decision

The House committee does not have the power to bring criminal charges against Trump, but the recommendation sends a strong symbolic message.

of the United States House committee investigating Capitol attack recommends Justice Department indict former president Donald Trump against. The issue was announced at the committee’s last meeting on Monday.

A total of four charges are recommended against Trump. Charges are recommended for sedition, obstruction of official delivery, conspiracy against the United States government and conspiracy to make a false statement.

What is essential about the committee’s vote is that its recommendation does not yet mean the filing of charges. The House committee does not have the power to bring criminal charges against Trump, but the recommendation sends a strong symbolic message.

The decision to file charges is made by the US Department of Justice. It did not comment on the matter on Monday after the committee’s recommendation. of The New York Times according to which it is uncertain how the Ministry of Justice will react to the committee’s recommendation.

British Broadcasting Corporation Interviewed by the BBC a former federal prosecutor Joe Moreno says merely recommending charges against a former president is an unprecedented decision.

Committee voted in its last meeting on the final report, which according to current information will be published in its entirety on Wednesday of this week.

According to the US media, the final report is hundreds of pages long and it reviews the key findings of the committee’s work that lasted a year and a half.

Although the detailed report will not be published until Wednesday, among others the US channel CNN has published already a summary of that.

“The evidence has led to a compelling conclusion: the central culprit behind the events of January 6 is one man, former President Donald Trump, followed by many others. Without him, none of the events of January 6 would have happened,” the report states, according to CNN.

The conclusion of the report is that Trump is guilty of several crimes. The report describes how Trump tried to pressure people to overturn his election loss, even though he knew many of his actions were illegal.

According to the report, Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud provoked his supporters to violence in the occupation of the Congress building.

The committee vice president, representative of the Republican Party Liz Cheney announced in his opening remarks on Monday that he thinks Trump is not qualified for any position in the US administration.

Cheney has been a vocal critic of Trump, and his term in the House of Representatives ends this year. In August, Cheney lost the Wyoming state Republican primary to a Trump-backed candidate To Harriet Hageman.

“6. January 2021 was the first time a US president refused his constitutional duty to peacefully transfer power to his successor. He is not qualified for any office,” Cheney said Monday at the committee’s final meeting.

Congress building In the fall, the committee investigating the attack also challenged Trump to testify about his involvement in the attack on the US Congress building, but he refused.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, just as Congress was about to confirm Joe Biden presidential election victory. The rioting also resulted in deaths.

Trump has announced that he will run again for the presidency of the United States in the 2024 elections. His endorsement however, has recently been in a clear decline also among Republicans. The governor of Florida has become more popular Ron DeSantis.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for the January 2021 events on Capitol Hill. In the most significant conviction to date, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers organization Stewart Rhodes convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Although If criminal charges were brought against Trump based on the recommendations, it does not stop him from running for president.

The requirements for the president of the United States are listed in the second article of the country’s constitution, which does not say anything about charges or convictions related to crimes.