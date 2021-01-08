The news of the death of a police officer on Friday January 8 is the latest shock to an America struggling to recover from the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington which it experienced on Wednesday January 6. The death of this policeman, the fifth victim of these events, is a real headache for the Republicans-Trumpists, who have always claimed to want to defend law, order and the police.

The investigation is ongoing, but in the US Congress, where the flags are at half mast, politicians are not waving. They deplore the lack of anticipation of their security forces. “There was a failure of command at the top of the Capitol police. Its leader has not even called us since the events”, deplores Nancy Pelosi, Democratic President of the House of Representatives. Friday morning 8, the Capitol police chief announced his resignation. Aggravating circumstance: the Pentagon had, three days previously, planned a reinforcement of the soldiers of the National Guard.

