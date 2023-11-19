United States: can they catch me if I get married just to get a green card?

The process of obtaining the permanent residence through marriage with a citizen is a legal route in the United States, but immigration authorities are alert to possible cases of marriage fraud. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website clearly states the requirements and procedures to prevent abuse and ensure that marriages are genuine.

According to the Requirements for permanent residence by marriage section, the USCIS emphasizes that the nuptials must be “real and trustworthy”, meaning that the couple must have the genuine intention to live together as husband and wife. To support this statement, USCIS can request evidence such as a marriage certificate, photographs of the couple together, witness statements and evidence that they share the same residence.

The necessary documentation includes marriage certificates, birth certificates, photographs of the couple living together, witness statements and evidence of their life together. Besides, the USCIS can carry out interviews to determine the authenticity of the marriage. During these meetings, officers often ask detailed questions about the relationship, from how they met to how they plan to live together and support each other financially.

Besides, USCIS does not take suspicions of marriage fraud lightly. It offers an online form to report suspected fraudulent marriages, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has resources available to help victims of immigration-related crimes.

How to request the USCIS to authorize the entry into the country of a foreign fiancé or fiancée

Form I-129F, Petition for Foreign Fiancé or Fiancee, is used to request the USCIS to authorize the entry into the country of a foreign fiancé or fiancée to marry a US citizen.. It must be filed by the U.S. citizen, who must demonstrate that he intends to marry his foreign fiancé or fiancée within 90 days of her admission to the United States as a K-1 nonimmigrant.

Filing fees associated with these processes may vary, and Uscis offers payment options, either by check, money order, or credit card. The cost of the presentation is $535. To demonstrate intent to marry, the US citizen must provide evidence of the following:

That the relationship is real and trustworthy. That the couple has met in person within two years of filing Form I-129F. That the couple has plans to live together after getting married.

Evidence that can be presented to prove the intention to marry includes: