On the morning of Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, a motorhome exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee (United States). The facts took place around 6:30 am on site. “The police received a call for a suspicious vehicle, we triggered the demining unit. It was on the move when the explosion occurred. We favor an intentional act.”, said Don Aaron, spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department. The police will now analyze hundreds of hours of video surveillance.

“Three people were taken to hospital, one of them is in critical condition”, detailed Joseph Pleasant, the spokesman for the firefighters of the city. The material damage was considerable while the black smoke could be observed for miles around after the explosion. Buildings have been weakened, others are destroyed, and many trees have been washed away. On the spot, the inhabitants are in shock. For now, the motivations are still unknown, while an audio message emanated from the vehicle bomb a few seconds before the explosion: “If you hear this message, evacuate now.”