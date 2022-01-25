The United States urges Hondurans to “keep calm and participate in dialogue” after the election of two Honduran congressional leaders and three days before the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro, a spokesperson for the Department of American state.

“We urge politicians to remain calm, engage in dialogue, avoid violence and provocative rhetoric, and we urge their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law,” Ned Price told a news conference.

The Honduran Congress named two presidents on Sunday, in separate ceremonies, deepening the political crisis: dissident deputies from Xiomara’s Freedom and Refoundation (Libre) party, with the support of right-wing parties, elected Jorge Cálix, while Libre lawmakers loyal to Xiomara and the Salvadoran Party of Honduras (PSH) appointed Luis Redondo, from the latter formation, as part of an agreement between both parties.

Xiomara accuses her party’s dissidents of allying with the National Party (PN, of current president Juan Orlando Hernández) to prevent her from carrying out the changes she promised during the presidential campaign.

Ned Price noted that the election of the leader of Congress is a “sovereign Honduran decision” and that the United States hopes to “deepen the work together with the new administration and Hondurans from across the political spectrum to advance shared interests.”

Xiomara won the elections thanks to an alliance with the PSH, in exchange for naming her presidential candidate, Salvador Nasralla, as vice president.

