United States California wildfires rampage in well-known wine regions, three people killed in northern state

Wildfires have spread to well-known wine regions in the Napa and Sonoma counties. The famous Chateau Boswell winery was destroyed on Sunday.

Three people have died in wildfires in Northern California in the United States, authorities told news agencies Reuters and AFP. A total of 29 people have died in historic devastating wildfires off the west coast of the United States since mid-August.

New deaths occurred in Shasta County, more than 300 miles north of San Francisco, where a fire broke out on Sunday.

Wildfires have also spread on Sunday in well-known wine regions in the Napa and Sonoma counties about 70 miles north of San Francisco. According to the news agency AP, almost 70,000 people have been ordered to be evacuated in the areas. Many other residents of the area were also warned of possible evacuations, although the winds that spread the fires eased significantly on Monday afternoon, giving hope to the firefighters.

So far, however, there were no signs the fire would be brought under control, the California fire authority said Monday night.

On fire, on Sunday, destroyed the famous Chateau Boswell winery, founded in 1979, located in the Napa Valley. In the same areas, wildfires also raged three years ago, when 22 people died.

Although the situation is serious, not everyone is going to follow the evacuation order. Resident in the town of Santa Rosa in the county of Sonoma Jas Sihota on duty, according to news agency Reuters, on the porch of his home, a water hose in hand and extinguished fire outbreaks visible every quarter. Sihota, who works as an radiologist at a nearby hospital, said he had not slept for a day.

“I wouldn’t have a house if I left,” Sihota justified his decision, even though the fire had destroyed a dozen houses on the same street and the neighbors around fled.

In total, wildfires have burned about 15,000 square miles of land in California this year, far more than any previous year in the state’s history. A total of about 7,000 houses and other buildings have been destroyed.

According to climate scientists, climate change has led to extreme weather events such as heavy rains during the rainy seasons and record droughts during the drier seasons. In the western United States, crops are parched and flammable during the summer. Strong winds have also contributed to the spread of fires.

September in mid-California due to wildfires visited by the president Donald Trump said the fires were due to “poor forest management”.

“There must be a good, strong forest management, whether I have spoken already in the past three years with the state,” Trump said.

“When a tree falls to the ground, it turns dry in a short time, about 18 months. Trees are like matches. They just explode. ”

At the same press conference, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom stressed that the worsening of the fires is due to climate change.

Formerly mayor of the city of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti told a news channel to CNN that the forest rhetoric offends California residents.