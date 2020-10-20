United States California polling station suspected of arson – fire destroys presidential election advance votes

Advance votes have already been cast more than a million times in the state of California.

Stateside A fire in a polling station in Los Angeles County burned a reindeer to advance the presidential election on Sunday. The British newspaper, for example, reports about this Guardian. A fire in the town of Baldwin Park is being investigated as destruction.

There is no precise information on how many ballot papers were destroyed in the arson. According to authorities, ballot papers were last collected from the polling station at ten o’clock in the morning on Saturday local time. The fire, on the other hand, happened at nine o’clock in the evening on Sunday.

“The arson at the official polling station fills all the signs of an attempt to deprive people of their right to vote and question the security of our election,” the county election observer told the Guardian Hilda L Solis.

According to Solis, the Federal Police FBI has been asked to investigate the case. Authorities also go through the labels destroyed in the fire so that they can inform voters at the polling station about the possible destruction of their labels.

According to news agency AFP, the United States has voted in advance at a record pace. According to some estimates, more than 30 million advance votes would have been cast.

In the state of California, a total of more than one million advance votes have been cast. The state has traditionally been a strong supporter of Democrats.