An out-of-control wildfire in Northern California has become one of the largest in the history of the western US state in three days.

“Park,” the first megafire of this season in that state and the most intense so far this year, had consumed more than 350,000 hectares by Saturday night, making it the seventh largest on record in California.the state agency Cal Fire reported.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for about 4,000 people, while hundreds more are under warning and may have to leave their homes.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon near the town of Chico in Butte County and spread to nearby Tehama within hours.

“The extreme conditions of this fire continue to pose a challenge for firefighters,” Cal Fire said on social media.

The following footage shows the #ParkFire as it continues to show extreme fire behavior, destroying buildings and prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people. Firefighting personnel continue to face challenging conditions as they work tirelessly to contain the ongoing… pic.twitter.com/GEpZA2F6MN — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2024

For now, only 10% of its extent is under control, despite the efforts of more than 3,700 people working to contain it, plus a dozen helicopters and several airplanes.

Park “continued to burn very actively due to the steep terrain and winds… generating strong forward movement” of the flames, Cal Fire added.

“Many firefighting air tankers from around the state are conducting firefighting missions when conditions permit,” he added.

The agency said cooler and wetter weather is expected in the region.

According to the latest information, 20 buildings were destroyed, down from an initial estimate of 137.

A burned vehicle burns in the Paynes Creek area of ​​unincorporated Tehama County, California, during the Park Fire on July 27, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

“Traumatic”

The fire generated a huge column of dense, grey smoke that reached neighbouring states.

Authorities arrested a 42-year-old man on Thursday, suspected of starting the fire by pushing a burning car down a ravine, Butte District Attorney Mike Ramsey reported

Like other residents, Julia Yarbough saw her house burned to the ground.

“This is what’s left of my house,” Yarbough told CBS, pointing to ashes and debris. “It’s surreal.”

The massive, fast-moving, fast-growing wildfire in Northern California has forced more than 4,000 people to evacuate. Photo:AFP Share

The massive wildfire brings back painful memories for residents of Paradise, a town about 15 km from Chico, where 85 people died in California’s deadliest wildfire in 2018. Paradise is now on evacuation alert.

Ava Elsner, who suffered through the 2018 fire, told CNN she worries about her neighbors. “I don’t want anyone else to go through this. It’s the most traumatic, the scariest, and the saddest thing” that could happen, she told CNN.

California is experiencing an early start to what appears to be a busy wildfire season.

Forest fires are also raging in Canada, where flames have almost completely consumed the tourist town of Jasper.in the province of Alberta.

The western United States has endured about 20 years of drought, but the past two years have been relatively wet. The flora that grew in the relief has dried out rapidly this year, which is shaping up to be hot and dry, becoming fuel for the spread of fires.

Extreme weather events have become increasingly common due to global warming exacerbated by human action, according to experts.