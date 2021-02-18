United States “By the standards of Finland, the cold can be devastating for the entire state” – Texas Finns tell how winter weather disrupted life

The exceptional winter conditions that tormented Texas this week also make Finns humble. The disaster-stricken situation has driven politicians to the prosecution.

Washington

In Kajaani increased Eve Edds woke up Monday morning happy. Snow was visible from the window. It is rare on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico in Houston, Texas. Two years old Oscarboy would get to play winter games for once.

“No one guessed what was ahead,” Edds says by phone from Texas.

An hour after waking up, electricity was cut off from Eddsi’s hundred-year-old house. The temperature dropped rapidly. The house is not insulated for winter temperatures. The family of three believed the situation would improve quickly, but it was different.

In the evening they went to sleep all in the same bed under four blankets. Everyone had many layers of clothes on.

“Still, my noses were raised cold.”

After a day, the Edds decided the family could not stay in a cold home. The hotels were either full or without electricity. Fortunately, a family of friends living 50 miles away had regained electricity and called. The trip was exciting. The roads were icy and not plowed.

Residents helped the car on a snowy and icy road in Round Rock, Texas on Wednesday.­

Within an hour, the family saw a lot of accidents.

“There were cars at the junctions across the road and sideways.”

The family arrived safely. A neighbor has passed on information to them about the situation at home. On Thursday morning local time the electricity was still off, as was the water.

Unusually cold weather has continued throughout the week in much of the United States. At least 30 people have died, according to AFP news agency.

In Texas, the country’s second-largest state, the winter weather collapsed the electricity grid and energy production, leaving millions of people without electricity and heating for long periods of time.

At the same time, many homes have also been left without running water. As many as 12 million people, or nearly a third of the state’s residents, have been affected by the order to boil water. Grocery store shelves are empty.

“My husband was here during Hurricane Harvey. In his opinion, this is a worse natural disaster, ”says Hollola Anniina Lockwood says.

The hurricane that struck in August 2017 caused extensive flooding in the Houston area. 68 people died.

But we are used to hurricanes. Power and water outages in days of winter weather are a new situation for many.

In addition to humans, turtles have also been in trouble. Thousands of cold-frightened sea turtles drifted ashore on the south coast of Texas. Volunteers rescued an estimated 4,700 turtles at the conference center, where they are kept warm until seawater has returned to normal.

From Lockwood both water and electricity were cut off on Monday morning. In addition, the cellular network ceased to operate. Electricity did not return until Wednesday.

At its lowest, the indoor temperature dropped to seven degrees.

“If it’s in place, the cold starts to sneak into the bones and cores pretty suddenly,” says Anniina Lockwood.

As late as Thursday, when the electricity returned, the Lockwoods kept the indoor temperature at just over ten degrees for fear of a hundreds of dollars in heating bill. Winter clothes have kept the couple, who used to winter as a child, warm.

“As a Finn, I always have a duvet and wool blankets.”

The couple had filled the tub and dishes with water in time. Thus, they have had the toilet flushed and the drinking water has not run out. In the neighborhood, the situation for many is worse. The pipes are frozen broken. The house of at least one family with children was badly flooded.

Social media neighborhood groups shout after both firewood and baby food.

Lockwood has lived in the Houston area for years and has often laughed at the hysteria that causes even the slightest snowfall. This week has not laughed.

“Experience has pulled me down. By Finnish standards, the cold can be devastating for the entire state. ”

Texas the collapse of the energy system has led to a cycle of accusations. Republican Governor Greg Abbott blamed renewable energy on the Fox News channel on Tuesday.

It is true that wind farms froze. However, the frost has disrupted the entire energy system. Most of the energy in the oil and gas state comes from fossil fuels. The biggest problems have been in natural gas production. One nuclear reactor had to be shut down.

The left has blamed the problems on an electricity grid independent of the rest of Texas and an energy market deregulated from federal regulation.

There is also an ongoing political dispute between the states. Many Republicans have previously pointed the finger at the problems with energy infrastructure in democratically led California. In California, an energy company has resorted to power outages to curb wildfires every fall.

The crisis in conservative Texas tells many Democrats that the mockery hit their own ankle.

Eve Edds thinks the culprits don’t matter now.

“The situation should just be somehow resolved.”

He, too, has heard many consider the situation worse than most hurricanes. We are used to extreme conditions, but not to such.

Edds has heard of cases where people have desperately taken grills inside to stay warm. There are a lot of fires. People have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Edds ’last pregnant guy escaped the cold to friends. There, the house next door burned down, and the family had to return to a cold home.

“They have a terrible excitement, that’s what if childbirth starts.”

The state has been opened to those in need of heated shelters, but dangerous roads and fear of the coronavirus keep many at home. All Finns interviewed by HS said they considered themselves lucky and worried about the less fortunate: the homeless, the lonely and the elderly.

“After all, this is an absolutely amazing situation,” Edds says.

Heated shelters have been opened in the state, pictured Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Houston.­

Finn Jonna Jones lives with his family on a small farm an hour and a half from Dallas. He has received messages from Finland asking if he is not used to the cold.

“No one has anything against the outside temperature but that no heat stays inside.”

The electricity was cut off for the first time on Monday night. The farm has become accustomed to short power outages, but now the power was not heard back. The family watched with concern as the thermometer began to fall. At its lowest, it went at about eight degrees.

The first day was still adventurous, but after that the mood also dropped. How long would this take?

The electricity sometimes returned about a quarter at a time. That’s when the kids immediately rushed to the fridge, and pancakes and hot dogs were beaten on the stove. Quickly cooked hot food. Otherwise, we lived with cold sandwiches.

The house has one fireplace that kept the family warm. There is no ax, and the only saw runs on electricity. As the electricity returned for a moment, Jones’s man rushed out to chop the trees.

Jonna Jones ’two- and four-year-olds, Maverick and Madeleine, slept in a sister’s bed with their parents in the only warm room in the house.­

The four-year-old firstborn necessarily wanted to dress up as a Frozen cartoon in Alsace despite the cold. However, the endurance of the Ice Princess eventually wore to an end.

“Mom, take this cold away,” the child said as he woke up to a new cold morning.

On Wednesday night, the electricity returned and has not been cut off anymore. The warm shower wiped the worries away.

Even the rest of the Texas get out of the way over the weekend as the weather warms up. Next week, the temperature will already rise to 20 degrees. Then the assessment of the damage only properly begins.