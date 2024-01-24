United States | Boeing's problems continue: The front wheel of the passenger plane came off before takeoff

The plane operated by Delta Airlines was leaving Atlanta International Airport for Colombia when its front wheel came off.

Boeing 757 – passenger plane's front wheel came off when the plane was preparing to take off at Atlanta International Airport in the United States on Saturday. The incident was reported by the US aviation authority FAA.

According to the FAA, the plane operated by Delta Airlines was preparing to take off when its “front wheel came off and rolled down the hill”, reports Reuters.

The plane was supposed to fly from Atlanta to Bogota, Colombia. It was eventually towed off the runway and the passengers transferred to a replacement aircraft.

The damaged plane was put back into service the next day, Reuters reports.

The wheel coming off before takeoff is a continuation of Boeing's recent setbacks. At the beginning of January, the door panel of the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft came off mid-flight and the plane had to make an emergency landing. No one was injured in the accident.

After the accident, the FAA ordered Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to be grounded. This week, a US authority recommended additional inspections for Boeing 737-900ER jets, which have the same door design as the newer MAX planes.

The Boeing 757 that was damaged on Saturday is an older model than the Boeing 737 Max 9 plane that had an accident earlier in January. According to Reuters, the production of Boeing 757 planes was stopped in 2004.

A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the incident to Reuters, citing that it delivered the last 757s in 2005.

Last week, a Boeing 747 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in Miami, USA, when the plane's engine failed shortly after takeoff.