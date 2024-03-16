United States | Boeing passenger planes have problems again: the outer panel came off mid-flight

The US Aviation Administration and United Airlines are investigating why the plane's outer panel came off mid-flight.

Boeing The outer panel of the 737-800 aircraft came off during the flight, reports news agency Reuters. The United Airlines flight in question from San Francisco to Oregon landed safely Friday afternoon local time, despite the missing panel.

There were 139 passengers and six crew members on the flight.

According to the US Aviation Administration, the missing outer panel was discovered when the 25-year-old plane was inspected after landing. Both the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority and the airline have announced that they are investigating the incident.

“We plan to thoroughly investigate the aircraft and make any necessary repairs before returning the aircraft to service,” United Airlines said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Boeing has not commented on what happened.

Boeing 737 planes have already caused problems in the United States several times this year.

At the beginning of January, a door panel came off a Boeing 737 Max 9 plane during an Alaska Airlines flight and the plane had to make an emergency landing. No one was injured in the accident, after which the FAA ordered the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to be temporarily grounded.

Later that month, the front wheel of a Boeing 757 airliner came off as the plane was preparing to take off at Atlanta International Airport.

Also last week, the front wheel of a Boeing 777-200 plane came off during takeoff, and the plane that left San Francisco for Japan had to land already in Los Angeles. A Boeing 737 Max operated by United Airlines skidded off the runway in Houston last week as well.

Over the course of the spring, faults in the engines of Boeing planes have also caused headaches for air traffic in the United States.