The Boeing 737 MAX resumed service on Tuesday, December 29 in the United States under the colors of American Airlines, its first flight since March 2019 and two fatal accidents which had resulted in the grounding of this flagship aircraft.

The plane took off from Miami shortly after 10:40 am, with a hundred passengers on board, to reach New York where the arrival is expected just under three hours later.

The red carpet was rolled out at Miami airport, where screens had displayed the return to the American sky of the 737 MAX, whose flight ban was lifted in mid-November. This aircraft is recognizable by its pointed wings and allows greater fuel savings than its predecessor, the 737 NG.

The aircraft must then return to Miami, with almost all of its 172 seats occupied, an American Airlines spokeswoman told AFP. The same rotation will be carried out on Wednesday December 30 and Thursday December 31. The 737 MAX “is an aircraft that has been more scrutinized than any other, never before. We are convinced that this aircraft is the safest in the sky”, American Airlines No.2 Robert Isom told Miami airport.

A little more than a month after the green light from the American authorities, Boeing’s star plane therefore made its first commercial flight in the American sky since March 10, 2019. However, it was the Brazilian low-cost company Gol which had been the first in the world to fly the star Boeing plane on December 9 between Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre.

This first commercial flight in the United States, country of Boeing, marks a brightening in the sky of the aircraft manufacturer. He is indeed facing an unprecedented crisis since this plane, which was his cash cow, was grounded after two accidents which had left 346 dead, Lion Air in October 2018 (189 dead) and Ethiopian Airlines in March 2019 (157 dead).

Doubts over the aircraft’s reliability had led many airlines around the world to cancel their orders. Then the Covid-19 crisis, which heavily penalizes the aviation sector, hit the nail on the head.