The coffin of the police officer killed after the invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6 will be on display in the Rotunda of the seat of the US Parliament in Washington, an exceptional tribute, parliamentarians announced Friday (January 29). Constable Brian Sicknick, 42, was injured during “physical contact with demonstrators” who had forced their way into Congress, Capitol police said. He was allegedly hit on the head with a fire extinguisher, according to sources cited by the New York Times.

Returned to his quarters, the policeman then collapsed. Taken to the local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries the next day. The death of Brian Sicknick, who worked for twelve years in this police department, brought to five killed the toll of violence in the precincts of the Congress.

The coffins of four have been on display in the past in the rotunda under the Capitol dome, according to the House Archives website: Reverend Billy Graham, civil rights figure Rosa Parks, and two other Capitol police officers. , Jacob Chestnut and John Gibson, killed in Congress in an exchange of gunfire in 1998. The flags of the Capitol had been half-masted in honor of Brian Sicknick and his body was greeted by a guard of honor , during his transfer from the morgue to the funeral directors.