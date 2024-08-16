United States | Blinken is visiting Israel on a trip to promote reconciliation

United States|According to Biden, a truce is closer than ever in 10 months.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken travel to Israel on the weekend. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Blinken’s goal is to promote negotiations on an agreement that would bring about a ceasefire and enable the release of hostages and detainees and the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Blinken emphasizes how important it is for all parties to avoid an escalation of the situation.

The visit is Blinken’s ninth during the war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not say on Friday evening whether Blinken will visit other places after Israel. On his previous trips, he has met US allies in Arab countries.

About the contract have been negotiated this week in Doha, the capital of Qatar. On Friday, the President of the United States Joe Biden said a ceasefire is now closer than at any time during the 10-month war in Gaza.

Earlier, the White House said that diplomats are still working out the details and hope to reach an agreement in Cairo, Egypt, next week. The United States has made a compromise proposal to the parties, on the basis of which they are trying to reach an agreement.

According to the White House, the proposal is based on the issues that have been agreed upon during the past week. According to the White House, a proposal has been made regarding the issues that are still open, which will make it possible to reach an agreement quickly.

However, the extremist organization Hamas announced on Friday that it does not accept the “new conditions” presented by Israel in the talks held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The sources who spoke to the AFP news agency said that these conditions included, among other things, the leaving of Israeli forces on the Gaza border with Egypt. According to Israel, this would be necessary to prevent arms smuggling.

Hamas has demanded a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the full return of people driven from their residential areas and an unrestricted exchange of prisoners.

The pressure to reach an agreement has increased recently. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 40,000 people have already died in the Gaza Strip in the war that has lasted more than ten months.