United States Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage

However, the Gates plan to continue their joint work at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced on Monday that they would divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple said their separation On Twitter.

However, the Gates plan to continue their joint work at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A massive charity funds work related to, for example, health, gender equality and education.

In their joint statement, the Gates state that they do not believe they can grow together as a couple in the “next phase of their lives”. They also asked the family for peace and privacy in the early stages of a new kind of life.

Bill Gates, 65, was once the richest man in the world. He left his job at Microsoft management in 2008 to focus on charity, and later he also left the company’s board.

The couple met when Melinda Gates came to work for Microsoft in 1987, she says The Guardian.

Melinda Gates, 56, has previously told the public that the couple’s marriage was “very difficult”. Bill Gates works regular 16-hour days, which has made it difficult to reconcile family and work.

Bill and Melinda Gates got married in 1994. They have three children in common.