United States Biden’s younger dog, who had returned to the White House, looked up again

The presidential couple’s dogs had just returned from retraining after the previous glimpse.

The United States presidential Joe Biden the younger dog Major has peeked at people again, news agencies say.

Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden according to a spokesman, Major would show off people on the go on Monday. According to the representative, the Major is still getting used to his new environment at the White House. The victim, who has been the subject of a glimpse, has returned to work and has not been injured with a spokesperson.

Earlier in March Biden’s dogs Major and Champ returned to the White House after further training in Delaware. The dogs were sent for training after the Major had been bitten by a White House employee. The bite caused a small wound.

According to Joe Biden, Major is mostly a “sweet dog,” the president described his pet earlier in March.

Biden’s 13-year-old Champ and 3-year-old Major are German Shepherds. Champ joined the family in 2008 when Biden became vice president. The major was adopted from the Animal Welfare Association in 2018.

Biden has been rumored to be getting a cat as a pet as well.