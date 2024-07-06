United States | Biden’s interview did not convince hesitant voters or Democrats, the professor says

United States|US President Joe Biden’s fresher appearance than before did not dispel concerns about his age. Professor Mikko Saikku considers the situation to be the worst crisis for the Democratic Party in decades.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Biden’s Friday interview on the television channel ABC was not a disaster, but it was not a success either, sums up Mikko Saikku, professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki. Biden’s answers were at times unclear and halted, and the interview did not completely dispel concerns about Biden’s age. It will be difficult for the Democratic Party to do anything if Biden himself does not withdraw from the race. The professor believes that the situation is the worst crisis experienced by the Democratic Party since the end of the 1960s.

To another a Democratic presidential candidate for a term Joe Biden appeared on the US ABC channel in the interview Saturday morning Finnish time.

The interview was not the feared disaster like last week’s, says the professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki Mikko Saikku.

“But on the other hand, it wasn’t a great success either. Probably this status quo [vallitseva tilanne] will continue for a little while longer, and we’ll see what happens,” he continues.

Interview was a serious screen spot for the 81-year-old Biden, who is trying to convince his own party of his ability to defeat his challenger and continue as president for another four years.

ABC’s star anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewed President Joe Biden on Saturday morning Finnish time.

Last week’s fumbling election debate 78-year-old Republican challenger Donald Trump against was generally condemned as a stomach bug. It also raised concerns in the Democratic Party about Biden’s advanced age.

The pressure for Biden to give way to a younger candidate has been growing all week. Just a little before the ABC interview The Washington Post said that Democratic Sen Mark Warner would plan to rally the party’s senators to demand that Biden withdraw from the presidential nomination.

Also Saikku comment on Friday, that if Biden performed poorly in the interview, it would be worthwhile for him to step down as the Democratic candidate himself.

Mikko Saikku, professor of American studies at the University of Helsinki.

Biden however, appeared in an interview with ABC in a much more cheerful mood than in last week’s election debate. On him during the 22-minute interview did not use a teleprompter, i.e. a screen that reflects the text.

Despite everything, Biden’s answers were sometimes unclear and left unfinished, Saikku sums up the top impressions.

“But that’s what he has done throughout his career. He has never been the clearest speaker.”

With his presentation, Biden has hardly at least won hesitant voters over to his side, Saikku doubts.

Before after all, demands to withdraw from the race are still hovering over the president, even though the interview did not give them a particular boost.

The Democratic Party is scheduled to confirm its candidate selection at its party convention in August, so if it wants to get a new candidate by then, it should act quickly now.

However, Biden has made it clear that he is not considering stepping down himself. Even in the interview, he stated that “only the almighty God” could make him give up his candidacy.

“Biden is playing a hard game so far and will not back down easily. I think this is the worst crisis for the Democratic Party since the late 1960s,” he says, referring to 1968.

At that time, the president of the United States, who was embittered by the Vietnam War Lyndon B. Johnson announced that he was withdrawing from his party’s nomination, setting off a power struggle right below the Democratic caucus.

Saikku reminds that the voters who stood behind Biden in the primaries have committed to this. If Biden himself does not agree to come and give up the race, it will be difficult for the Democratic Party to do anything.

“Of course there are ways, but it would tear the party apart and it would be difficult to recover from.”

Saikku also speculates on the possibility that Biden, if Trump wins, could give up the presidency on the first day of his new term. In this case, a potentially divisive candidate competition would be avoided, and the vice president Terrible Harris would become president automatically.

However, even this option does not answer the fears raised in the Democratic Party that Biden would not be able to beat Trump in the presidential race.