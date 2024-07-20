United States | Biden’s family feels betrayed – NY Times: Biden is disappointed with Obama and Pelosi

United States|According to The New York Times, Joe Biden is especially bitter towards Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. He believes that both of them control the internal criticism of the party.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden the family is frustrated by the debate surrounding the presidential election campaign, according to the US media. However, the family has also started making plans in case Biden drops out of the race.

It is not known whether Biden is considering abandoning his candidacy. Last Friday, the president announced that he will continue his election campaign.

Presidential family members are from The Washington Post by frustrated and angry. According to sources who remain anonymous, the family feels that the Democratic Party has betrayed them.

The family believes that the Biden campaign would have had a chance to recover from the election debate that went badly if several of the Democrats had not immediately turned against the sitting president.

Similar opinions have also been expressed by other Biden allies.

“This could have been done in a much more dignified way,” an anonymous Biden supporter told the NBC news channel.

The president, who is currently sick at home with the disease caused by the coronavirus, believes that the leading Democrats are coordinating the pressure within the party. The New York Times magazine tellsthat Biden is bitter especially against the former chairman of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and former president Barack Obama towards. He believes that both of them control the internal criticism of the party.

Biden served as Obama’s vice president for eight years.

To the party according to The Washington Post, demands from within to abandon the campaign have only strengthened Biden’s determination to continue in the race.

The president’s family is also ready to fight: for them, Biden should give up the candidacy only of his own free will.

In the family’s opinion, the past weeks have reminded Game of Thrones -style fight, where Biden’s loudest critics within his own party take advantage of the president’s weak moment.

The president’s family still understands what kind of storm is raging around Biden.

“They don’t live in a bubble, and they haven’t stuck their heads in the sand,” a source close to the family told The Washington Post.

“They have been very aware of the situation from the beginning.”

JUST out of frustration despite the family preparing for NBC by also for giving up candidacy.

However, in the family’s opinion, it should be done in such a way that it leaves the Democratic Party in as strong a position as possible for the November elections.

According to NBC’s information, the focus of internal family discussions are concerns about Biden’s health and the internal stability of the United States. While several representatives of the Democrats have publicly demanded that Biden give up the candidacy, the Republican Party has tightened its ranks, which was the target of an assassination attempt Donald Trump’s around.

Former White House chief of staff and former Biden adviser Ron Klain told NBC that many in the Democratic Party are taking a big risk in underestimating Trump. He still believes that Biden “feels the pressure” on him.

Presidential the pressure building around shows no signs of abating.

According to the Democratic members of the House of Representatives interviewed by The New York Times, even 70-80 percent of their voters would be on the side of Biden’s withdrawal.

“I think the dam has broken,” Rep Gerald E. Connolly told the magazine.

“It seems that most of my colleagues would welcome the change.”