United States Biden’s dogs Major and Champ have returned to the White House, Major received additional training after the bite

The 3-year-old Major had been bitten by a White House staff member in early March.

The United States presidential Joe Biden the family’s dogs Major and Champ have returned to the White House last weekend, according to Reuters. The White House press secretary spoke about the matter Jen Psaki.

Earlier in March, it was reported that the Major had bitten a person on the White House staff. In the situation, the staff member had surprised the dog. The bite caused a small wound.

Even before the incident, Major had reportedly behaved nervously.

Due to the incident, Major was transit for additional training. According to Biden, Major is still getting used to living in a big house with a lot of staff. According to the president, the dog was only protective.

Biden told CNN that additional training was provided at the family home in Wilmington, Delaware. The dogs were supposed to go to Wilmington anyway because of the presidential couple’s trip abroad.

First woman Jill Biden has said she focused on getting the dogs used to a new life after the couple moved into the White House on January 20th.

“I have developed adaptation dogs obsession, because we have a very old dog and a young dog. Dogs need to learn to be in the elevator, which they are not used to. In addition, they end up in the yard, where a large number of people stare at them. I’m just trying to get everyone to adjust and calm down, ”Jill Biden said in an interview in February.

The 13-year-old Champ and the 3-year-old Major are German Shepherds. Champ joined the family in 2008 when Biden became vice president. The major was adopted from the Animal Welfare Association in 2018.

Biden has been rumored to be getting a cat as a pet as well.