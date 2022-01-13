United States Biden’s decline in popularity: Only a third of Americans are happy with the president’s job

The majority believes that the president has performed poorly in managing the economy, foreign policy and the interest rate crisis.

Stateside only a third of the people estimate the president Joe Biden successful in their task, says a recent poll. A total of 33 percent of Americans say Biden does a good job, while 53 percent give a negative assessment of the president’s work.

In the measurement of the University of Quinnipiac Biden’s popularity declined slightly from the previous measurement, released in November. The trend has also been downward in Quinnipiac’s previous opinion polls conducted in 2021.

Confidence in President Biden’s work also declined among U.S. Democrats, although 75 percent of Democrats are still happy with Biden.

The president’s popularity is weak among independent voters, with only a quarter responding to the president’s performance well and 57 percent feeling the president performing poorly.

Majority Americans are not measured to feel that President Biden has succeeded in any of the three key positions.

A total of 57 percent of Americans feel the president has performed poorly in managing the economy. 54 percent of Americans expressed dissatisfaction with the president’s handling of foreign policy.

For handling the coronavirus crisis, Biden receives an acceptable assessment from 39 percent of respondents. However, a majority of respondents, 55 percent, feel the president has also performed poorly in coronavirus operations.

In an opinion poll asked for an estimate of how Biden has performed in his first year as president of the United States.

While 39 percent say Biden has performed worse than expected, half of Americans believe Biden has performed as president as expected. Only seven percent responded that Biden was more successful than expected.

Opinions were more evenly distributed about whether Biden had done more to divide (49%) or unite (42%) the United States. According to the survey, 41 percent of Americans, meanwhile, consider Biden too liberal and 38 percent say the president is suitably liberal.

If Indeed, President Biden’s performance of his duties divides Americans is quite unanimous on one point: 76 percent say political instability is the biggest threat to the United States. Among Democrats (83%), the belief in this is stronger than that of Independents (78%) or Republicans (66%).

A majority of Americans, 58 percent, feel democracy is in danger. The majority (53%) also believe that the political divide will only get worse.

Nationwide the opinion poll was conducted on 7-10. January, that is, after President Biden had already celebrated the anniversary of the conquest of the House of Congress related speech. The measurement margin of error is 2.7 percentage points and was answered by 1,313 people.

Opinion polls conducted by the University of Quinnipiac are among the most cited in the U.S. media.