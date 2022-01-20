United States Biden’s comments on “low intrusion” into Ukraine did not raise, the White House hurried to explain

Washington

Russia would have to pay a heavy price for a full-scale attack on Ukraine, but minor intrusion is a separate issue.

Such a message from the President of the United States Joe Biden gave Finnish time at a press conference the night before Thursday. The statement caused confusion and caused the White House to explain the pace in retrospect.

“Russia will be held accountable if it attacks – and it depends on what it does. Low intrusion is a separate issue, ”he said. “But if they really do what they can do … If they attack, it’s going to be a disaster for Russia.”

So Biden suggested that heavy sanctions would only be imposed if Russia attacked Ukraine with full force – smaller acts would not be punished, at least not with the same force.

News channel from CNN to interview the Ukrainian authority said immediately after the press conference that it was “shocked” by Biden’s distinction.

The Republican Party also took pleasure in the statement.

“Biden’s inability encouraged Putin, and now he just showed Putin the green light to invade Ukraine,” the Republican updated. Tom Cotton On Twitter.

Antoiko In his statement, Biden’s kind of tacit approval of Russia’s limited attack on Ukraine?

White House spokesmen rushed to answer this question immediately after the press conference.

Press Manager Jen Psaki emphasized the U.S. readiness to respond in all situations.

“If Russian troops move across the Ukrainian border, it will be a repeat attack. The United States and its allies would respond quickly, seriously and unitedly,” Psaki said.

According to Psak, cyber attacks and “paramilitary tactics” would also produce a “determined, reciprocal and unified response.” It was still unclear what the difference would be in the intensity of the reactions.

Already during the press conference, Biden himself was asked to explain what he meant by “minor intrusion”. Biden vulgarly replied that NATO countries do not agree on the intensity with which to respond to President Vladimir Putin’s varying degrees of action.

In Ukraine Biden’s comments may be of concern because some kind of limited attack has specifically been considered more likely than a full-scale military attack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke of the tense situation to his people just hours before the start of Biden’s speech in soothing voices. Kyiv Independent magazine by he assured that there was no need to panic and that “the situation is under control”.

Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko cynically drew attention to the conflicting communications on his own Twitter account.