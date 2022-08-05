United States | Biden’s budget bill moves forward, the US Senate debates investments in climate action and health care

The Senate is expected to consider the bill over the weekend. The reason for the progress is that a conservative Democratic representative expressed his support for it.

of the United States this weekend, the senate is expected to take up a new budget bill that includes significant investments in climate action and health care.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters, for example, reported on the matter on Friday.

The leader of the Senate’s Democratic majority told the media about the progress of the legislative package Chuck Schumer on Thursday. Schumer said he believes the law will be passed.

Law is a pared down version of the president Joe Biden campaign promises related to climate and healthcare.

It earmarks 369 billion dollars, or about 361 billion euros, for climate projects and 64 billion dollars, or about 62.55 billion euros, for the accessibility of healthcare.

The latter amount is intended to make health care more accessible through grants and by reducing the prices of medicines.

Legal package the progress has been seen as a surprising and significant turn, because as recently as last month it seemed that all the climate measures of the US administration would fail.

In the past, the package has been opposed in particular by a representative of the Democrats Joe Manchinwho said he feared it would lead to inflation.

For the package to progress, it was also required that the Democratic senator who also opposed it Kyrsten Sinema gave his support to the significantly reduced and modified proposal. SINEma announced its changed position on Thursday evening.

The budget bill, modified to appease Manchin and other senators, is titled the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” and climate investments are a subsection of it.

Conservative Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema administration building in the Capitol, Washington on Thursday.

A few the senator’s opinion has been decisive, as the US Senate is almost evenly divided between Democratic and Republican representatives.

For the same reason, the consideration of the budget law initiated by the Democrats is expected to last several days.

“I expect we’re going to have some long nights and long debates in the Senate. In the end, however, the Democrats will fulfill their promises and get the inflation reduction law passed,” Democratic majority leader Schumer said, according to AFP.