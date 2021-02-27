United States Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion corona stimulus package was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives

The package will next move to the Senate.

President Joe Biden the massive corona resuscitation package has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 219 to 212. The package, which totals to $ 1.9 trillion, or $ 1,900 billion, will go next to the Senate. In euros, the package is equivalent to about 1.57 trillion.

The package included a provision to raise the minimum hourly wage to $ 15, but as a result of a legal policy made in the Senate, it will be left out of the final package. The minimum wage has been $ 7.25 since 2008.

At issue is the second largest stimulus package in U.S. history. The largest was the $ 2 trillion package approved in the early stages of the corona pandemic a year ago.

Biden’s stimulus package has enjoyed exceptional unanimous popularity in the United States. It is becoming the first major political victory for the new president.

In the package includes $ 1,400 support for individuals earning less than $ 75,000 as well as couples with a combined income of less than $ 150,000. At the same time, it will continue the federal unemployment benefit, which was due to expire in mid-March. Unemployment benefit will be raised to $ 400 a week and will be extended until the end of August.

Vaccine distribution, corona testing and tracing will be supported for $ 50 billion. Schools will receive $ 200 billion in subsidies and local government will receive $ 350 billion, according to The New York Times, among others.

Republicans have opposed Biden’s package, saying it is too broad and too expensive. The Senate is due to approve the package by a simple majority. The laws adopted by the Senate and the House of Representatives are then reconciled and finally approved by the House of Representatives.