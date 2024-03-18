United States | Biden will meet the leadership of the Philippines and Japan for the first time in a joint meeting

Especially the relationship between the Philippines and China has been strained in the South China Sea, where there have been clashes between the countries' ships.

The United States president Joe Biden will meet the president of the Philippines and the prime minister of Japan in the first trilateral meeting in April, the White House said on Monday.

The purpose of the meeting is to promote the cooperation of the three countries among the allies in Asia and the Pacific.

President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will meet with Biden on April 11 in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the countries' leaders are to strengthen the bond built around historic friendships. According to him, the countries share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific sea area, which is a message to China.

Biden is scheduled to meet Marcos as well, and Kishada's visit to the United States a day before the joint meeting was already reported earlier. According to Japan, the negotiations strengthen a free, international order based on the rule of law, Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday.

Biden has tried to ease the tense situation in the region and has met with the leaders of several countries over the past year. In August, for example, Biden invited Kishida and the president of South Korea to the United States By Yoon Suk-yeolin order to bring the two allies of the United States closer to each other.

In November, Biden again met the Chinese president Xi Jingping in California. Relations between the two big countries are still described as very tense.