United States Biden will invite Chinese and Russian leaders to a climate summit in late April

The United States president Joe Biden has invited Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jingpingin and Vladimir Putin to a climate summit organized by its administration. News agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, will report on the Friday night.

The meeting is scheduled to take place virtual on 22 and 23 April. A total of forty leaders have been invited to the meeting.

According to Reuters, Biden has not yet spoken directly with Chinese and Russian leaders, but says “they know they are invited”.

Climate summit has been seen by AFP as restoring the United States to the fight against climate change after the country’s former president Donald Trump among other things, the United States withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Biden returned the United States to the climate agreement at the beginning of his term.