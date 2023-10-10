United States | Biden was questioned in an investigation into classified documents

The investigation is about documents from Biden’s time as vice president.

of the United States the president Joe Biden has been questioned as part of an investigation into classified documents found in his home and former office.

The investigation is about documents from Biden’s time as vice president. The task of the special prosecutor investigating document discovery is to find out whether Biden broke the law by keeping secret documents in his possession.

The White House press release said the president gave a “voluntary interview” at his official residence on Sunday and Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation,” the statement said.

Classified documents were found last winter in Biden’s former office in Washington and his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden served as president Barack Obama’s as vice president in 2009–2017.