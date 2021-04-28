United States Biden wants to raise U.S. safety nets and tax the rich, HS shows the president’s important speech live at 4 p.m.

US President Joe Biden will present his latest bill in an important speech early Thursday in Finnish time.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden will give its first speech at the country’s congress in early Finnish time on Thursday. Biden is expected to focus his speech primarily on introducing a new bill that would expand U.S. public services and social security.

According to preliminary data, the proposal includes an extension of free education by four years. The aim is to extend the school path from both the beginning and the end. The law would guarantee two years of free early childhood education for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free study after high school.

“The expansion of free, public high school education in the United States in the early 20th century set a new global standard,” the White House in the background material reads.

“Growing research shows that 13 years of education is no longer enough to prepare students to succeed in today’s economy.”

Families we also want to support it with money. The economic stimulus package adopted in March extended tax relief already reminiscent of child benefits. The latest bill would extend this change until 2025 and increase the amount for children under six to $ 300, or about $ 250 a month per child.

The bill also promises to ensure that low- and middle-income families do not have to pay more than seven percent of their income for day care for children under five.

In addition, the law created three months of family leave in the United States that could be used to care for a newborn child or a sick loved one. The United States is one of the only countries in the world that does not have paid maternity leave guaranteed by law. A quarter of mothers return to work as early as two weeks after giving birth.

The bill the price tag is $ 1,800 billion, according to the White House. The main aim is to finance it by raising taxes on the richest.

The bill would restore the highest income tax rate to 39.6 percent, compared to Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin during the period was reduced to 37 percent. In addition, those earning more than $ 1 million a year would pay taxes on their capital income according to the income tax rate.

Biden also promises more resources to the federal tax office, the IRS, to make tax collection more efficient.

Biden has previously unveiled an infrastructure package of more than $ 2,000, which includes a corporate tax increase from 21 percent to 28 percent.

Approval of both bills requires approval by Congress. The performances are expected to change in the negotiations in the coming months.

Presidential the annual speech to Congress is part of the tradition of U.S. politics. This year, the arrangements are different from normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, about 1,600 members of Congress and invited guests listen to the speech. This year, the number of participants is limited to about two hundred.

The speech will be broadcast live on television in the United States at prime time of the evening. HS also shows the speech live from four in the morning Finnish time.