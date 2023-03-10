United States | Biden wants a 25 percent tax on the richest Americans

President Joe Biden’s administration released details of the budget proposal on Thursday.

of the United States president Joe Biden proposes new taxes and tax increases on rich, wealthy investors and corporations.

On Thursday, the administration released details of its budget proposal, which requires approval by the country’s Congress. The purpose of the proposal is to reduce the federal budget deficit, reports news agency AFP.

One of the biggest changes in the budget proposal would target capital gains tax, which would almost double.

The proposal would raise the capital gains tax to 39.6 percent from the current 20 percent on income over $1 million.

A central part of the proposal is also the increase in corporate taxation. Corporate tax would rise to 28 percent from the current 21 percent.

The proposal would also nearly double to 21 percent the tax paid by U.S. companies on income earned abroad.

The proposal would in practice be canceled by many presidents Donald Trump’s about corporate tax reductions, news agency Bloomberg tells.

The budget proposal also proposes a 25 percent minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans.

The tax is called the billionaire tax, but according to Bloomberg, it would target households with assets worth more than one hundred million dollars.

0.01 percent of American households are like this.