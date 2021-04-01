United States Biden unveils giant infrastructure program: plans to create millions of jobs and lift US ahead of China

The program is to be partly financed by raising corporate tax. Biden highlighted companies like Amazon that avoid paying taxes through loopholes.

The United States president Joe Biden has presented its proposals for a gigantic $ 2 trillion (€ 1.7 trillion) program to upgrade the country ‘s deteriorating infrastructure.

Biden said the program will create millions of jobs and allow, among other things, the United States to win over China in the fields of the international economy.

The president compared his program to the ambitious U.S. space program of the 1960s. According to Biden, the program would improve the livelihoods of lower-income and middle-class Americans. In addition, action would also be taken on climate change.

“Today, I propose to the nation a program that rewards work, not just wealth. It builds a fair economy that allows everyone to succeed. It will build the strongest, most resilient and innovative economy in the world, ”Biden said.

According to Biden, the program is an investment in the United States that has not been seen or implemented since the construction of the space program or highway network.

Eight The cost of the one-year Build Back Better program is to be partially covered by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. In addition, the amount of taxes paid by lavish Americans is to be increased.

“I have nothing against millionaires and billionaires. I believe in American capitalism, ”Biden said.

However, he stressed that large U.S. companies like e-commerce giant Amazon are using loopholes to avoid paying taxes and said this was wrong.

“Wall Street didn’t build this country, but the mighty middle class in the United States,” Biden declared On Twitter.

The president outlined his plans in a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

In his speech, Biden also mentioned his predecessor Donald Trumpin the tax reform law, which benefited mainly the rich.

“When Trump’s tax law went through, 83 percent of the money went to the richest one percent,” Biden said.

“This (program) does not seek revenge. This opens up opportunities for everyone else. The truth is that we all do better when we all do well, ”he added.

The program the goals include rehabilitating more than 30,000 miles of roads, repairing thousands of bridges, and increasing federal funding for public transportation.

There has been talk in the United States for years of the painful need to repair an obsolete transport network in many parts of the country. Previous presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump promised major investments in infrastructure, but most of them did not materialize. In this area, the United States has lagged behind its rising rival China, which has built new roads, railways and airports at a brisk pace.

Biden is trying to make an ambitious infrastructure program one of the cornerstones of his presidency and, with it, shift the gaze of his administration to the post-coronary pandemic.

However, Biden’s plans are expected to face strong opposition in Congress, not least because it was not until earlier in March that Congress passed a $ 1.9 trillion corona stimulus package after a tight twist.

At this point, it is unclear how good Biden has a chance of getting through the package he is now proposing. There is hardly any support for the new massive spending item, especially from Republicans who opposed the corona package as well. Some moderate Democrats may also be reluctant to take the infrastructure program, especially if tax increases are required to fund it.