United States Biden: “Unstable” Trump should not get his hands on secret intelligence because he could slip it into the public eye

Trump may slip secret information into the public, Biden speculates. In addition to the president in office in the United States, his predecessors have also traditionally been entitled to secret intelligence.

The United States presidential Joe Biden view of his predecessor To Donald Trump should not disclose the latest secret intelligence, news agencies report.

The President of the United States receives a secret communication from the intelligence services on a daily basis about the information they collect. In addition to the incumbent president, his predecessors have also traditionally been entitled to receive intelligence.

However, Biden is concerned that Trump could misuse this information.

He commented on the matter when CBS channel news anchor Norah O’Donnell asked if Trump should receive the notices.

“I don’t think so,” Biden replied.

“I just don’t think there’s any reason why he should get notifications. What value would it have? What influence does he have at all, other than that he might slip something? ” Biden told CBS.

Trumpia awaits a civil trial for his role as an Epiphany in the attack on the Congress Building. Trump is accused of inciting and inciting his supporters to make false allegations of election theft.

According to Biden, Trump’s behavior has been unpredictable anyway. However, he did not want to specify what kind of threat Trump could pose.

In the United States, the law on the rights of former presidents also guarantees presidents pension, staff and office, health insurance and secret service protection. However, the president may lose these benefits if Congress removes him from office on a felony charge.

Trumpin the way he handled intelligence was a cause for concern already during his reign. The president could either reveal secret information unexpectedly or ignore the information altogether, and the relationship with intelligence agencies was not good.

At the beginning of his term in May 2017, Trump apparently revealed secret information to the Russian Secretary of State that intelligence officials said put the interests of the U.S. ally at risk.

Since then, Trump, among other things, has publicly questioned information about Russia’s efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.