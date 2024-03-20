Wednesday, March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
United States | Biden: Trump “despise Latinos”

The president further said that in the 2020 election, the Latino vote was vital for him to win the election.

of the United States incumbent president Joe Biden gave harsh criticism to his future presidential opponent For Donald Trump in the Libra states of Nevada and Arizona on Tuesday.

Biden said Trump “despise Latinos.” Polls show that the Latino population, which has traditionally leaned toward the Democrats, is now turning to the Republicans and supporting Trump.

In an interview with the Spanish-language Univision, Biden said that Trump has repeatedly used anti-immigration rhetoric, calling immigrants, among other things, “poisoners of the country's blood.”

Biden said that in the 2020 election, the Latino vote was vital to him winning the election.

“And 2024 will be no different,” Biden said.

The US presidential election will be held in November this year. The candidates are Democrat Biden and Republican Trump, as four years before.

