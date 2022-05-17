United States Biden: The idea of ​​white supremacy is “poison” – President visits Buffalo, where ten died in mass shootings over the weekend

“White domination is poison and has been allowed to continue before our eyes,” Joe Biden said in Buffalo on Tuesday.

The United States president Joe Biden has visited the city of Buffalo in western New York State on Tuesday.

On Saturday night, ten people were killed and three wounded in Buffalo when a heavily armed 18-year-old Caucasian man attacked a supermarket in the city. The suspect was apprehended after the attack.

The U.S. Federal Police (FBI) has said it is investigating the case as a hate crime. A total of 11 of the dead and wounded are said to be African Americans.

The area is inhabited mainly by black people. Investigators in the case believe the suspect therefore traveled more than 300 miles from his home to carry out his attack. Mayor of Buffalo Byron Brownin the suspect had entered the area on purpose to “take as many black lives as possible”.

Tuesday Speaking in Buffalo, Biden called the weekend’s events domestic terrorism.

“White domination is poison, and it has been allowed to continue before our eyes.”

In his speech, Biden called for restrictions on possession of assault-type rifles and condemned the suspect’s spread of conspiracy theory that the left is seeking to replace the white population with non-white immigrants in the United States.

Biden spoke of “anger spreading in the media, politics and the internet, radicalizing angry, alienated and isolated people to falsely believe that they will be replaced by other people”.

“Not anymore. We need to state as clearly and strongly as we can that the idea of ​​white supremacy has no place in America, ”Biden declared.

His speech in conclusion, Biden stressed the importance of American unification. The division of the nation in two has long been a concern in the United States.

“These attacks represent the thoughts of a hostile minority. We cannot allow them to distort America. We can’t let them destroy the soul of the nation, ”Biden said.

Biden also took the conversation outside the United States and said he constantly travels around the world, asking him what miracle happened on January 6, 2021, during the conquest of the U.S. House of Congress.

The president said he hoped the Buffalo tragedy would remind people how the United States should not be allowed to become a country ruled by fear and lies.