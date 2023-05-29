United States | Biden: The agreement on raising the debt ceiling is moving forward for consideration by Congress

According to the president, the debt ceiling will be raised for two years, but both parties have made compromises.

Biden says that he reached an agreement with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican politician Kevin McCarthy, on the budget proposal.

According to the president, the debt ceiling will be raised for two years, but both parties have made compromises. Republicans had demanded cutting public spending as a condition for raising the debt ceiling.

McCarthy said earlier that the parties have reached a preliminary agreement and will finalize the text of the agreement during Sunday. According to McCarthy, the House of Representatives is scheduled to consider the agreement on Wednesday.