United States Biden suffered a stinging but long-awaited defeat: Electoral laws that made it easier to vote were rejected

Perhaps I would have an exchange of words between the two black senators.

Washington

The United States The Senate dealt with one president during Thursday night Finnish time Joe Biden reform of electoral laws.

Everything progressed as expected and inevitably towards the defeat of the president and the Democratic Party. However, it was preceded by a long, emotional and heated debate on civil rights, racism and the state of democracy.

Republican Tim Scott in his speech, he expressed his irritability at how Democrats repeatedly referred to the era of racial segregation in justifying the need for new electoral laws. In his view, the current situation is not at all comparable to the time of the Jim Crow laws.

Jim Crow laws were laws that maintained racial segregation after the U.S. Civil War.

“Don’t lecture me on Jim Crow,” New Jersey Democrat Senator Cory Brooker answered. “I know it’s not 1965. That’s what makes me angry. It is the year 2022, and they are shamelessly removing polling stations from areas where blacks and Latinos are overrepresented. ”

Among other things, they wrote about the exchange of words The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Asian the deliberations took place in the upper house of Congress, the Senate, almost all day.

First, Republicans voted against two election law packages designed to create federal-level rules to guarantee the right to vote.

The purpose of the rules was to stop draft laws planned in various states that are thought to impair the ability of minorities in particular to participate in elections.

For the election law packages to go through, ten Republicans would have had to vote with the Democrats. However, none of them flocked to the ranks of their party.

Next voted to amend the so-called filibuster rules.

In practice, Democrats tried to change the rules of the Senate game to get the election laws they wanted through. The party wanted, at least temporarily, to get rid of the so-called super-majority rule that a law can only be passed if 60 out of 100 senators support it.

However, changing the Filibuster rule fell into opposition to the president’s own party. Two Democratic Senators, West Virginia Joe Manchin and Arizona Kyrsten Sinema, refused to support it.

It was the final blow to the reform of electoral laws.

President Biden spent a lot of his political capital and prestige on a bill that eventually became a pancake. This has been amazed in the U.S. media in numerous analyzes over the course of the week.

In the end, no one was happy. Even civil rights groups supporting the reform of electoral laws criticized Biden – they thought the president should have pushed for reform and put forward a credible plan for its passage.

At a news conference earlier Thursday, Biden explained that he considered the matter so important that it had to be defended despite the outcome.

“I am disappointed, but I have not given up,” the president tweeted after the results of the vote.