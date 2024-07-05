United States | Biden spoke to his supporters – there was an expression of opinion in the audience

United States|Joe Biden spoke to his supporters at a campaign event on the same day he is scheduled to give an important interview on television.

5.7. 23:23 | Updated 5.7. 23:26

President Joe Biden defiantly told his supporters on Friday that he would stay in the presidential race and that the ex-president would win Donald Trump’s again.

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race. I will beat Donald Trump,” the president said at an event in Madison, Wisconsin.

CNN’s the live broadcast showed a special moment after Biden’s speech, when a man behind Biden in the audience waved a sign with handwritten words: “Pass the torch forward”.

Supporters who participated in the event were also interviewed on CNN. According to some, Biden has not appeared in public strongly enough since the failed debate. Another interviewed supporter, on the other hand, said that he is not worried, and that he thinks Biden is the right man for the job of president.

To Biden the pressures on him have increased during the past week, when his poor debate performance raised doubts about his physical and mental condition. New rounds were received of the New York Times about the news that Biden considered dropping out of the race. The White House has strongly denied the news.

Biden is scheduled to give an interview to the television channel ABC on Saturday at three in the morning Finnish time. The contributions of the interview have been described as enormous in the American media.