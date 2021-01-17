United States Biden signs several regulations on inauguration day – US joins back Paris climate agreement on Wednesday

Future President Joe Biden will also lift the embargo ban imposed by Donald Trump on certain Muslim countries.

The United States future president Joe Biden will sign several regulations on his inauguration day next Wednesday. He was told by his future Chief of Staff Ron Klain local time on Saturday.

Biden signs a dozen decrees after taking office. The regulations aim to address the coronavirus pandemic, the weak US economy, climate change and racial injustice.

According to Klain, Biden will take steps to resolve these four crises during the first ten days of his term.

As previously reported, on his inauguration date, Biden will sign, among other things, a decree for the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement. The incoming president will also overturn the resigning president Donald Trumpin ban on entry from certain Muslim countries.