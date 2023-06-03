Saturday, June 3, 2023
United States | Biden says he will sign the debt ceiling lifting bill on Saturday

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
According to the president, drifting into insolvency would have been catastrophic.

of the United States president Joe Biden says he will sign the bill to raise the country’s debt ceiling on Saturday.

Democratic President Biden and the Speaker of the House, the Republican leader by Kevin McCarthy the negotiated deal passed the House and Senate earlier this week.

It was estimated that the country would drift into insolvency on Monday if the debt ceiling had not been raised. According to Biden, who spoke to the United States via video local time on Friday, drifting into insolvency would have been catastrophic.

