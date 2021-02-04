United States Biden reversed Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Germany – president outlines foreign policy, HS shows speech live right now

Biden is expected to give a foreign policy speech at about 9.45 p.m. HS shows it live.

The United States president Joe Biden freezes withdrawal of American troops from military bases in Germany, says Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan according to the news agency AFP.

The reduction of about 12,000 American soldiers in Germany was decided by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. The United States has about 36,000 troops in Germany

The presence of U.S. troops in Germany is a legacy from the post-World War II era, when the Cold War era required Europe to defend itself against the threat of the Soviet Union. Of the European countries, Germany has the largest number of US soldiers.

Among other things, a former commander of European troops in the U.S. military Frederick B. Hodges said last summer that Trump’s intention to reduce troops has no strategic rationale.

The United States has the largest offshore military hospital in Germany that has treated Americans wounded in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The United States has also operated from Germany in Africa.

Sullivan also said the United States is also considering “targeted sanctions” against the military junta that seized power in Myanmar.