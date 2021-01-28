United States Biden promises climate action and restrictions on oil and gas production – Pentagon: Climate change also affects national security

Republicans are threatening to delay the appointment of a minister for domestic security.

Stateside president Joe Biden took action on Wednesday to combat climate change. For example, the regulation is intended to stifle oil and gas production in the federal territory, both onshore and offshore, without the issuance of new permits.

However, the disputed water pollution used, among other things, in the production of shale gas is not prohibited by presidential decree.

According to Biden, it is up to the United States to lead global action against climate change, according to the news agency AFP.

“We have been waiting too long to address the climate crisis. We can’t wait any longer. We see it with our own eyes, we feel it in our bones, ”Biden said.

According to Biden, the United States will host the World Leaders Climate Summit in April. The country is expected to announce significantly higher emission reduction targets at the meeting.

The United States is the second largest emitter of carbon in the world after China. Per capita emissions in the U.S. are more than twice as high as in China, he says Worldometersstatistics site.

The U.S. Department of Defense, for its part, outlined on Wednesday that climate change is now seen as an issue affecting national security. This is what the politician focuses on Hill-magazine.

“Climate change is affecting almost everything the Department of Defense does in defending Americans. It is a matter affecting national security and we must treat it as such, ”the Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The effects of climate change will therefore be taken into account in the Ministry’s strategies, models and analyzes in the future. For example, heavy rains, droughts, forest fires, and rising sea levels due to climate change can affect the operations of U.S. forces and the geopolitical situation around the world, Hill writes.

Senate Republicans threaten to delay appointment of Biden-elected minister for domestic security, news channel says CNN.

Biden’s candidate for the position is Alejandro Mayorkas. Democrats have called for a speedy appointment process, as the Ministry of Homeland Security’s agenda includes managing the corona pandemic, assessing the country’s security situation and applying Biden’s immigration guidelines.

Republicans plan to oppose a quick appointment. According to them, the positions of Mayorkas, who has a Latin background, on immigration issues have not been clarified in sufficient detail. Republicans are demanding a new consultation. The matter is scheduled to be voted on in the Senate on Thursday.

Passing the Republican demand would require 51 votes, which is unlikely in a senate whose hundred seats are currently split equally between the two parties, CNN says. Vice president Kamala Harrisin the vote in an equal turn reverses the results in favor of the Democrats. The ministerial nomination will be put to the vote on these prospects on Monday.

According to the news channel, a minority party in the Senate often uses a delay in trying to prolong the entry into force of appointments or legislation. Democrats often resorted to it by the president Donald Trumpin season.